Nish Kumar Booed Off Stage

There was a tragedy yesterday at Park Lane’s swanky Grosvenor House, left-wing comedian Nish Kumar tried his student union calibrated Mash Report material out on a crowd of middle-aged cricket fans. The audience responded with boos, jeers and calls for him to leave when he riffed on Brexit. A co-conspirator emails:

I’ve been at the Lord Taverners Christmas lunch (raising money for disabled kids to play sport).

Nish Kumar was booked as the comedian. He had a shocker. Kicked off with how sh*t Boris was at everything and then moved on to imperial British rule gags. He then praised former speaker Bercow (in audience). Moved on to why Brexit was a bad idea. We should have a second referendum as the only way out, because it had all gone badly. Everyone was thick. The audience were racist. The audience were disrespectful to Second World War dead.

Tried to recover with a half-arsed apology which was he was doing gig for free and if we all donated more the charity could pay a right wing comic Instead of him for free… Nearly £200,000 raised at the lunch.

Was being slow Clapped. Refused to leave stage until clapping ended otherwise they would have to continue for his fully allotted time… another 4 minutes.

Eventually the compere (someone he described as “dressed like he worked for the queen”) stepped on to the stage. Killed his mic and ushered him away.

During it all a bread roll was thrown.