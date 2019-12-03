Leave Supporting Labour Voters’ Focus Group Loves Boris

A focus group of Leave voters who voted for Labour in 2017 was compiled by Channel 4 to explore the issues of this election and attitudes towards party leaders. It will make reassuring viewing for CCHQ as the headline polls begin to tighten. They don’t trust Corbyn, and call Boris a ‘loveable buffoon’. Watch the full segment here

Tags:
December 3, 2019 at 8:15 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Labour activist in North West complains

“Everyone from HQ to activists seem to care far more about canvassing for Corbynites than the candidates who could actually win or who are at risk of losing.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.