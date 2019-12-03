Leave Supporting Labour Voters’ Focus Group Loves Boris

A focus group of Leave voters who voted for Labour in 2017 was compiled by Channel 4 to explore the issues of this election and attitudes towards party leaders. It will make reassuring viewing for CCHQ as the headline polls begin to tighten. They don’t trust Corbyn, and call Boris a ‘loveable buffoon’. Watch the full segment here…
