Jermyn Corbyn’s Tax-Dodging Suit?

Corbyn has engulfed himself in another firey row which is over the origins of his new customised suit – pin-striped with the phrase “For the many” – he was spotted wearing this weekend in Whitby. It’s a real blazer…
The (Saville) row has been sparked over the origins of his suit and whether the Bradford-based tailors it came from and whether they are avoiding tax.
What do we know about this firm?
- From Bradford-based IK Collections, owned by Imran Khan
- Khan’s company is listed as dormant on Companies House, despite Khan claiming his firm is “massively busy“
- Dormant companies don’t have to pay tax
- Khan also claimed to have established his own events management company, Elite Events and Elite Models in 2009 – which doesn’t exist on the companies register
- Khan also launched the charity Khan Can People’s Charity – this similarly doesn’t exist on the Charities Commission register
Unfortunately Corbyn is yet to listen to Cameron’s advice and put on a proper suit…