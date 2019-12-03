Happy Birthday NATO, From Jeremy Corbyn

As the leaders of the free world come to London today for NATO’s 70th birthday summit, Guido has compiled a short message of support from the Leader of the Labour Party. As always, on the side of the West and its allies…
Tories Spending Much Less Than Labour Online | CapX
Boris Highest Earning MP Last Year | Byline Times
Bravado is Not Enough Boris | ConWoman
UN’s ‘Woke’ Climate Propaganda is Insult to Science | Telegraph
Labour Party is the UK’s Worst Employer | Clare George-Hilley
Dominic Cummings Hints at Tories’ Real Manifesto | UnHerd
Labour’s NHS Scaremongering Even More Shameless | FMC
Hoodwinking Online Guerrilla War | Rachel Sylvester
100 People Who’ll Decide the Election | Times
Labour’s Train Fare Pledges Don’t Add Up | 1828
Corbyn Refuses to Defend the West | William Hague
NATO’s Unhappy Birthday | Spectator
Boris Highest Earning MP Last Year | Byline Times
Bravado is Not Enough Boris | ConWoman
UN’s ‘Woke’ Climate Propaganda is Insult to Science | Telegraph
Labour Party is the UK’s Worst Employer | Clare George-Hilley
Dominic Cummings Hints at Tories’ Real Manifesto | UnHerd
Labour’s NHS Scaremongering Even More Shameless | FMC
Hoodwinking Online Guerrilla War | Rachel Sylvester
100 People Who’ll Decide the Election | Times
Labour’s Train Fare Pledges Don’t Add Up | 1828
Corbyn Refuses to Defend the West | William Hague
NATO’s Unhappy Birthday | Spectator