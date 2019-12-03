Boris Increases Poll Lead over Corbyn as Preferred PM

A new Kantar poll has shown the public’s preference for Boris as PM has risen by 4% since their last poll on the 25th November – up to 41%; with Corbyn falling by 2% over the same period to 22%. It seems not even Richard Burgon’s increased campaign presence can turn around Corbyn’s fortunes…

This morning the FT reported that Tory strategists are anxiously watching for signs that Corbyn is catching up with Johnson in ‘best PM polls’, as this was one of the warning signs of May’s impending doom in 2017. This might steady the nerves of CCHQ somewhat then…