9 Days to Go

TORIES

  • Focusing on the good showing of Britain’s schools in the Pisa education leagues
  • Focusing on Corbyn’s past opposition to NATO
  • Vow to strengthen border security
  •  Topline(s):
    • 9 days to win just 9 extra seats

LABOUR

  • Launch of Labour’s disability manifesto
  • Trump is lying when he says the NHS isn’t on the table
  •  Topline(s):
    • The future of the NHS is at risk

LIB DEM

  • Pushing that a No Deal Brexit is still ‘on the table’
  • Topline(s):
    • Don’t undermine NATO or the EU
    • If Boris Johnson wins a majority, “there will be no holding him to account”

Cut through

  • Trump NATO visit

Latest polls:

KantarTNS: CON: 44% (+1) LAB: 32% (-) LDEM: 15% (+1) BREX: 2% (-1)
ICMResearch: CON: 42% (+1) LAB: 35% (+1) LDEM: 13% (-) BREX: 3% (-1)

YouGov – London: LAB: 47% (+8) CON: 30% (+1) LDEM: 15% (-4) BREX: 3% (-3)

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

    • Tories: 4/9 (1/2)
    • No overall: 15/8 (7/4)
    • Labour: 20/1 (20/1)
    • Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)
December 3, 2019 at 5:46 pm

