9 Days to Go

TORIES
- Focusing on the good showing of Britain’s schools in the Pisa education leagues
- Focusing on Corbyn’s past opposition to NATO
- Vow to strengthen border security
- 9 days to win just 9 extra seats
LABOUR
- Launch of Labour’s disability manifesto
- Trump is lying when he says the NHS isn’t on the table
- The future of the NHS is at risk
LIB DEM
- Pushing that a No Deal Brexit is still ‘on the table’
Don’t undermine NATO or the EU
- If Boris Johnson wins a majority, “there will be no holding him to account”
Cut through
- Trump NATO visit
Latest polls:
KantarTNS: CON: 44% (+1) LAB: 32% (-) LDEM: 15% (+1) BREX: 2% (-1)
ICMResearch: CON: 42% (+1) LAB: 35% (+1) LDEM: 13% (-) BREX: 3% (-1)
YouGov – London: LAB: 47% (+8) CON: 30% (+1) LDEM: 15% (-4) BREX: 3% (-3)
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
- Tories: 4/9 (1/2)
- No overall: 15/8 (7/4)
- Labour: 20/1 (20/1)
- Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)