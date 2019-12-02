UKIP’s New Leader’s First Outing

UKIP’s manifesto launch day got off to a great start this morning, with interim leader Pat Mountain having her first outing with Adam Boulton. It made for classic election TV…

During the eight-minute interview, viewers saw Pat:

Refer to “other racist parties” before quickly correcting herself

Not know where the party is standing

Read out a policy from the manifesto and didn’t know the details when pressed

Say UKIP don’t have any black candidates but might have an Indian man

Pat Mountain, who of course replaced Dick Braine, joins a long list of very tough future pub quiz questions…