UKIP’s New Leader’s First Outing

UKIP’s manifesto launch day got off to a great start this morning, with interim leader Pat Mountain having her first outing with Adam Boulton. It made for classic election TV…
During the eight-minute interview, viewers saw Pat:
- Refer to “other racist parties” before quickly correcting herself
- Not know where the party is standing
- Read out a policy from the manifesto and didn’t know the details when pressed
- Say UKIP don’t have any black candidates but might have an Indian man
Pat Mountain, who of course replaced Dick Braine, joins a long list of very tough future pub quiz questions…