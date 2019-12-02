Lifelong Labour Voter Blasts Barry Gardiner for Taking Him for Granted

A furious former-Labour Welsh Brexiteer called into Barry Gardiner’s LBC phone-in to articulate the rage of many at Labour’s taking their votes for granted, warning that Labour’s fortunes in Scotland will soon be seen in Wales. Watch the brilliant tirade in full above…
LibDem Staffer Suspended After Forged Email to Hack | Channel 4 News
Leak Raises ‘Spectre of Foreign Influence’ | Reuters
How the Economist Shaped the Liberal Mind | Statesman
Palmerston’s Pussy Protocols | Evening Standard
Theft of Village’s Bell End Sign ‘Pathetic’ | BBC
Disastrous ‘Desistance’ Theory of Reform | ConWoman
Narwhal Tusk’s Wondrous & Mystical History | WaPo
Tactical Voting Sites Confusing & Useless | Guardian
Tory Message Discipline | FT
Channel 4’s Bias is too Brazen to Ignore | Matt Kilcoyne
Illusion at the Heart of Labour’s Nationalisation | CapX
Channel 4 Shows Broadcasting Reform is so Necessary | FMC
Leak Raises ‘Spectre of Foreign Influence’ | Reuters
How the Economist Shaped the Liberal Mind | Statesman
Palmerston’s Pussy Protocols | Evening Standard
Theft of Village’s Bell End Sign ‘Pathetic’ | BBC
Disastrous ‘Desistance’ Theory of Reform | ConWoman
Narwhal Tusk’s Wondrous & Mystical History | WaPo
Tactical Voting Sites Confusing & Useless | Guardian
Tory Message Discipline | FT
Channel 4’s Bias is too Brazen to Ignore | Matt Kilcoyne
Illusion at the Heart of Labour’s Nationalisation | CapX
Channel 4 Shows Broadcasting Reform is so Necessary | FMC