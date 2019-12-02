Lifelong Labour Voter Blasts Barry Gardiner for Taking Him for Granted

A furious former-Labour Welsh Brexiteer called into Barry Gardiner’s LBC phone-in to articulate the rage of many at Labour’s taking their votes for granted, warning that Labour’s fortunes in Scotland will soon be seen in Wales. Watch the brilliant tirade in full above…
