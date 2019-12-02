Ken Livingstone Sticks His Foot In It

Ken Livingstone has been filmed sticking his foot in a tube door, attempting to get in the carriage despite closing doors. He consequently got stuck and held up the entire train…

One Twitter user who was at the scene commented on the situation saying:

“Ken Livingstone decided to hold up our train because he purposely stuck his foot in when the door was blatantly closing. Now I’m going to be late for work” “He absolutely should know better there was a train literally behind waiting at a halt because of his fuckry.”

You know who got the trains to run on time?