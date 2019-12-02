10 Days to Go

TORIES

  • Continued pressure on new security clampdown policies following Friday’s attack
  • Immigration day for the Tories, announcing EU visitors will need US-style electronic clearance
  •  Topline(s):
    • End the paralysis

LABOUR

  • Announcement they will cut commuter fairs by 1/3, saving around £1000 for commuters
  • Push back that the Tories have to stop politicising the London Bridge attack
  • Labour will restore the miners’ pension fund
  •  Topline(s):
    • Let’s take back control of our railways to bring down fares

LIB DEM

  • Pushing Hugh Grant’s involvement campaigning for their candidates
  • Announcement they will transform mental health services
  • Topline(s):
    • We’re unwrapping the 12 biggest lies of Brexit

Cut through

  • London Bridge terror attack fall out
  • Rail strikes

Latest polls:

Survation: CON: 42% (+1) LAB: 33% (+3) LDEM: 11% (-4) BREX: 3% (-2)
YouGov: CON: 43% (-) LAB: 34% (+2) LDEM: 13% (-) BREX: 2% (-2)
DeltapollUK: CON: 45% (+2) LAB: 32% (+2) LDEM: 15% (-1) BREX: 3% (-)

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

    • Tories: 1/2 (2/5)
    • No overall: 7/4 (9/4)
    • Labour: 20/1 (20/1)
    • Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)
December 2, 2019 at 6:02 pm

