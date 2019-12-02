10 Days to Go

TORIES
- Continued pressure on new security clampdown policies following Friday’s attack
- Immigration day for the Tories, announcing EU visitors will need US-style electronic clearance
- Topline(s):
- End the paralysis
LABOUR
- Announcement they will cut commuter fairs by 1/3, saving around £1000 for commuters
- Push back that the Tories have to stop politicising the London Bridge attack
- Labour will restore the miners’ pension fund
- Topline(s):
- Let’s take back control of our railways to bring down fares
LIB DEM
- Pushing Hugh Grant’s involvement campaigning for their candidates
- Announcement they will transform mental health services
- Topline(s):
-
We’re unwrapping the 12 biggest lies of Brexit
-
Cut through
- London Bridge terror attack fall out
- Rail strikes
Latest polls:
Survation: CON: 42% (+1) LAB: 33% (+3) LDEM: 11% (-4) BREX: 3% (-2)
YouGov: CON: 43% (-) LAB: 34% (+2) LDEM: 13% (-) BREX: 2% (-2)
DeltapollUK: CON: 45% (+2) LAB: 32% (+2) LDEM: 15% (-1) BREX: 3% (-)
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
-
- Tories: 1/2 (2/5)
- No overall: 7/4 (9/4)
- Labour: 20/1 (20/1)
- Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)