Watch Live: Boris’s Vote Leave Election Reunion

Speaking from the same room that used to housed Vote Leave…
Speaking from the same room that used to housed Vote Leave…
Comments
Speaking from the same room that used to housed Vote Leave…
Boris asked if he apologise for Islam comments tells reporters…
“Obviously whenever we have an incident of anti-Semitism or Islamophobia or whatever in the Conservative Party, we take a zero-tolerance approach … We have a one bounce and we deal with it approach to this. We are going to have an independent inquiry into Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, every manner of prejudice and discrimination, and it will start before Christmas. Of course and for all the hurt and offence that has been caused – of course we do. All that is intolerable and it’s so important as a country that we don’t allow that kind of thing, and that’s why we’re going to have the independent inquiry.”