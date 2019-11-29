WATCH: Terrorist Wrestled and Shot on London Bridge

Here is the footage circulating about the London Bridge incident.

The Metropolitan Police have released this statement:

“Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @colp A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow.”

UPDATE: New footage has emerged showing what appears to be members of the public wrestling a knife off a bearded man before he is shot by police.

UPDATE II: Met Police are treating the incident as terror-related.