WATCH: Terrorist Wrestled and Shot on London Bridge

Here is the footage circulating about the London Bridge incident.
The Metropolitan Police have released this statement:
“Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @colp A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow.”
UPDATE: New footage has emerged showing what appears to be members of the public wrestling a knife off a bearded man before he is shot by police.
UPDATE II: Met Police are treating the incident as terror-related.
At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related. One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible.