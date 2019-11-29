Boris: We Will Walk Away if US Insists on NHS in Talks

In his LBC phone-in this morning, Boris has a new line on Corbyn’s NHS attack – that if the US insists on NHS being on the table, he will just walk away. It’s hard for the Labour Party which has for months insisted Boris would love nothing more than No Deal to argue he would be unwilling to walk away from trade talks…
