Boris: We Will Walk Away if US Insists on NHS in Talks

In his LBC phone-in this morning, Boris has a new line on Corbyn’s NHS attack – that if the US insists on NHS being on the table, he will just walk away. It’s hard for the Labour Party which has for months insisted Boris would love nothing more than No Deal to argue he would be unwilling to walk away from trade talks…

People:
November 29, 2019 at 9:30 am

Quote of the Day

Boris asked if he apologise for Islam comments tells reporters

“Obviously whenever we have an incident of anti-Semitism or Islamophobia or whatever in the Conservative Party, we take a zero-tolerance approach … We have a one bounce and we deal with it approach to this. We are going to have an independent inquiry into Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, every manner of prejudice and discrimination, and it will start before Christmas.  Of course and for all the hurt and offence that has been caused – of course we do. All that is intolerable and it’s so important as a country that we don’t allow that kind of thing, and that’s why we’re going to have the independent inquiry.”

