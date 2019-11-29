13 Days to Go

TORIES
- Big Vote Leave reunion with Gisela Stewart
- Continued arguments with Channel 4
- Bad press over comments Boris made in the 90s about single mothers and working-class men
- Topline(s):
- Unite behind Boris to get Brexit
LABOUR
- Continuing their environmental messaging
- Launch of their West Midlands manifesto
- Topline(s):
- Boris must do an Andrew Neil interview
LIB DEM
- Can’t fight climate change by leaving the EU
- Topline(s):
-
Boris is sexist and patronising
-
Cut through
- London Bridge terror attack
Latest polls:
PanelbaseMD: CON: 42% (-) LAB: 34% (+2) LDEM: 13% (-1) BREX: 4% (+1)
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
-
- Tories: 2/5 (4/11)
- No overall: 9/4 (9/4)
- Labour: 20/1 (20/1)
- Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)