13 Days to Go

TORIES

  • Big Vote Leave reunion with Gisela Stewart
  • Continued arguments with Channel 4
  • Bad press over comments Boris made in the 90s about single mothers and working-class men
  •  Topline(s):
    • Unite behind Boris to get Brexit

LABOUR

  • Continuing their environmental messaging
  • Launch of their West Midlands manifesto
  •  Topline(s):
    • Boris must do an Andrew Neil interview

LIB DEM

  • Can’t fight climate change by leaving the EU
  • Topline(s):
    • Boris is sexist and patronising

Cut through

  • London Bridge terror attack

Latest polls:

PanelbaseMD: CON: 42% (-) LAB: 34% (+2) LDEM: 13% (-1) BREX: 4% (+1)

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

    • Tories: 2/5 (4/11)
    • No overall: 9/4 (9/4)
    • Labour: 20/1 (20/1)
    • Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)
Tags:
November 29, 2019 at 5:08 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Labour activist in North West complains

“Everyone from HQ to activists seem to care far more about canvassing for Corbynites than the candidates who could actually win or who are at risk of losing.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.