Miliband Lies to Constituents that he Voted for Brexit

Ed Miliband’s leaflet to his Brexit-voting Doncaster constituents includes the usual Labour lies about the NHS; however, it stretches the truth more than most when it comes to Brexit. The leaflet claims Miliband “voted nine times in Parliament for a deal”.

In reality, he has not voted for a single UK-EU deal that has been put on the floor of the house. He wasn’t even one of the 19 Labour MPs (including his constituency neighbour Caroline Flint) to back the first reading of Boris’ deal. A Guido fact check to the people of Doncaster: Ed Milliband has voted against every deal agreed with the EU, against No Deal, and in favour of delay every chance he got.