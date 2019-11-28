Labour Realise Public Cares About Brexit

The BBC is reporting Labour woke up this morning, saw the results of YouGov’s MRP constituency poll and finally realised the British public care about Brexit. It seems like only yesterday Labour took Sky News to court for describing this as the ‘Brexit Election’…

The seismic poll – which projects the Tories winning a 68 majority – shocked Labour into realising the Lib Dems don’t pose as much of a threat as they originally thought, however whilst their attention has been based in the south, thousands of Labour-Tory switchers means Labour’s ‘red wall’ – stretching from the Midlands to the North East – crumbles; with the Tories set to take key seats like:

Wrexham

Crewe and Nantwich

Bassetlaw

Don Valley

Bishop Aukland

Darlington

In response to this dire news, Labour plan on bringing out the big guns and highlighting Ian Lavery (you know, household name Ian Lavery) who is apparently the only pro-Leave shadow cabinet member. If you live in a Leave Labour area, expect to see more Labour activists pretending to care on your doorstep soon…