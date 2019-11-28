Labour Rakes in Big Money Donations

Labour is now leading the field among big-money donations totalling more than £7,500. Labour can always count on the Union Barons to bankroll a beleaguered Jeremy Corbyn. The Tories will be disappointed with their measly haul…

November 28, 2019 at 3:33 pm

Quote of the Day

Reacting to the seismic YouGov MRP poll, giving the Tories a 68 majority, Barry Gardiner hopes:

“For those who were thinking of voting Conservative, I hope this poll gives them great comfort, they sit back, they say ‘I don’t need to go out and vote on polling day because it’s wet and it’s windy’,”

