Labour Rakes in Big Money Donations

Labour is now leading the field among big-money donations totalling more than £7,500. Labour can always count on the Union Barons to bankroll a beleaguered Jeremy Corbyn. The Tories will be disappointed with their measly haul…
Reacting to the seismic YouGov MRP poll, giving the Tories a 68 majority, Barry Gardiner hopes:
““For those who were thinking of voting Conservative, I hope this poll gives them great comfort, they sit back, they say ‘I don’t need to go out and vote on polling day because it’s wet and it’s windy’,”