CORBYN! FREE! FREE! FREE!

The team over at Spoofed have pulled together what is probably the most accurate assessment of Corbyn’s Labour Party. Free stuff…

People:
November 28, 2019 at 4:59 pm

Quote of the Day

Boris asked if he apologise for Islam comments tells reporters

“Obviously whenever we have an incident of anti-Semitism or Islamophobia or whatever in the Conservative Party, we take a zero-tolerance approach … We have a one bounce and we deal with it approach to this. We are going to have an independent inquiry into Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, every manner of prejudice and discrimination, and it will start before Christmas.  Of course and for all the hurt and offence that has been caused – of course we do. All that is intolerable and it’s so important as a country that we don’t allow that kind of thing, and that’s why we’re going to have the independent inquiry.”

