Boris Ignores Channel 4

There is a rumour going round that Channel 4 has commissioned an ice sculpture of Boris Johnson to melt in his absence during tonight’s televised debate on the “climate change emergency”. Channel 4 are getting very indignant that the PM is not going to do their show. Why this should be a surprise when the channel’s news and current affairs boss calls him a liar, the channel’s senior anchorman shouts “f**k the Tories” in public and the news show selects subjects that suit its left-wing agenda. Hardly a surprise when half the presenters are virtually left-wing campaigners…

The single-subject debate is in itself contentious. Would Channel 4 hold a debate on the “knife crime emergency” or the “rising taxes crisis”? It is not a neutral subject to choose. The key issue in this election is the Brexit deadlock, not carbon dioxide.

That the Tories are taking a hard line against Channel 4 should not surprise anyone. It makes no sense to feed the trolls…