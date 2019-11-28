14 Days to Go

TORIES

  • Trying to downplay YouGov poll to avoid voter complacency
  • Advertising the cost of Corbyn
  • Boris avoiding Channel 4 debate on climate tonight
  • Second election ad tonight
  •  Topline(s):
    • Get Brexit Done

LABOUR

  • Shift to more pro-Brexit messaging in the north after YouGov projects big losses
  • Launch of Green Manifesto – 2 billion trees to be planted
  • Sustained pressure on UK-US trade deal and the NHS
  •  Topline(s):
    • Ordinary people won’t pay more tax

LIB DEM

  • Revert to referendum rather than revoke after bad YouGov projection
  • Swinson speech attacking Boris; emphasising they’re targeting Tory rather than Labour seats
  •  Topline(s):
    • Boris not fit to be PM

Cut through

  • YouGov Poll
  • IFS attack Labour and Tories’ costings

Latest polls:

YouGov MRP Model: CON: 359 LAB: 211 SNP: 43 LDEM: 13
SavantaComRes: CON: 41% (-1) LAB: 34% (+2) LDEM: 13% (-2) BREX: 5% (-)

IpsosMORI – Scotland: SNP 44% CON 26% LAB 16% LDEM 11%

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

    • Tories: 4/11 (4/9)
    • No overall: 9/4 (15/8)
    • Labour: 20/1 (25/1)
    • Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)
November 28, 2019 at 4:21 pm

Quote of the Day

Reacting to the seismic YouGov MRP poll, giving the Tories a 68 majority, Barry Gardiner hopes:

“For those who were thinking of voting Conservative, I hope this poll gives them great comfort, they sit back, they say ‘I don’t need to go out and vote on polling day because it’s wet and it’s windy’,”

