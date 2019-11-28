14 Days to Go

TORIES
- Trying to downplay YouGov poll to avoid voter complacency
- Advertising the cost of Corbyn
- Boris avoiding Channel 4 debate on climate tonight
- Second election ad tonight
- Topline(s):
- Get Brexit Done
LABOUR
- Shift to more pro-Brexit messaging in the north after YouGov projects big losses
- Launch of Green Manifesto – 2 billion trees to be planted
- Sustained pressure on UK-US trade deal and the NHS
- Topline(s):
- Ordinary people won’t pay more tax
LIB DEM
- Revert to referendum rather than revoke after bad YouGov projection
- Swinson speech attacking Boris; emphasising they’re targeting Tory rather than Labour seats
- Topline(s):
-
Boris not fit to be PM
-
Cut through
- YouGov Poll
- IFS attack Labour and Tories’ costings
Latest polls:
YouGov MRP Model: CON: 359 LAB: 211 SNP: 43 LDEM: 13
SavantaComRes: CON: 41% (-1) LAB: 34% (+2) LDEM: 13% (-2) BREX: 5% (-)
IpsosMORI – Scotland: SNP 44% CON 26% LAB 16% LDEM 11%
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
-
- Tories: 4/11 (4/9)
- No overall: 9/4 (15/8)
- Labour: 20/1 (25/1)
- Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)