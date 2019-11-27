Plymouth City Council Refer Postal Vote Questions to Police and Electoral Commission

Plymouth City Council have reported the odd behaviour of Plymouth Labour Officer Baz Ahmed to the police and the Electoral Commission after his posting of pictures of postal ballots was reported by Guido. Neighbouring MP Johnny Mercer has also said he will be informing the police.

Baz meanwhile is now claiming that he was posting photos that had been sent to him, not that the ballots themselves were as he previously tweeted “received”.

Labour incumbent Luke Pollard tells Guido:

“I’ve spoken to the volunteer and he feels bad that a media storm has been caused by him sharing a picture that was sent to him.

Plymouth Labour takes postal vote law very seriously and train all our volunteers not to touch or handle postal votes – we will now be updating our advice to say don’t tweet pictures sent to them of completed ballots too.”

Hmmm…

