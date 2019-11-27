John Nicolson Forgets Which Seat he Carpetbagged to in Local Hustings

After losing to Jo Swinson in 2017 in East Dunbartonshire, so confident was SNP candidate John Nicolson in his party’s popularity that he hopped to a seat with a smaller majority – Ochil and South Perthshire. Alas at last night’s hustings he awkwardly seemingly forgot this fact. Trouble with living in London and carpetbagging around Scottish seats is it’s all too easy to get them muddled up…

November 27, 2019 at 9:05 am

