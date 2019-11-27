John Nicholson’s Carpetbagging Tour

The SNP’s John Nicholson got into hot water this morning when Guido revealed he named the wrong constituency in local hustings last night. From 2015 to 2017 he represented East Dunbartonshire, he’s done a chicken run across to the more marginal seat of Ochil and South Perthshire. Although it might not be so winnable for him now after getting its name wrong…

Guido can now reveal the carpetbagging journey the London-based former MP has taken across Scottish seats from coast to coast. Despite Nicholson having scrubbed direct mention of these seats from his social media, the internet never forgets. Guido has found that Nicholson has attempted to represent six different seats in the last four years…

  • West Dunbartonshire
  • Linlithgow & East Falkirk
  • Midlothian
  • North Ayrshire and Arran
  • East Dunbartonshire
  • Ochil and South Perthshire

If he loses Ochil, where will he try for next..?

November 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm

