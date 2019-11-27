Dead Cat Doesn’t Bounce With Hacks

The leaked documents obtained by @UKLabour about UK-US trade talks are a fascinating insight into these exploratory talks. But do they contain any smoking guns about plans to privatise the NHS or put it "on the table"? Not as far as I can detect at a first skim… pic.twitter.com/RrLALRXUHj — Ed Conway (@EdConwaySky) November 27, 2019

Important to say there’s little evidence from what I’ve read so far that Tory ministers have agreed to all of this. And on NHS aspect, question remains whether *any* UK Govt would ever do a deal that made medicines more expensive for NHS.

— Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) November 27, 2019

Having been through the documents published by Labour this morning, very little to suggest that the UK has agreed to any US demands in the areas Jeremy Corbyn laid out. Plus, important to note that all the meetings outlined in the memos took place under the previous government. Haven't had time to read the unredacted documents yet, but Labour staff have and they don't seem able to point to anything damning — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) November 27, 2019

— Benjamin Kentish (@BenKentish) November 27, 2019

Looking at some of the areas #UKLabour are highlighting in the unredacted documents, they reveal what the US is pushing for but no proof that UK govt will agree or has agreed pic.twitter.com/cD9wg6RxXg — iain watson (@iainjwatson) November 27, 2019

Jeremy Corbyn’s 451 page document mentions the NHS just twice, in passing, one of which relates to protecting the NHS.#GE2019 — Gordon Rayner (@gordonrayner) November 27, 2019