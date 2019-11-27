Corbyn’s Redacted Negotiation Documents Lies

The unredacted documents Corbyn is branding have been seen by Guido and turns out it’s not the bombshell Corbyn was hoping for.

First point: the documents are from Theresa May’s time in Government. As ever, Corbyn’s stuck in the past…

With document 1 not even mentioning the NHS, document 2 even shows the NHS is heading for cheaper drugs under a US-UK trade deal

The real bombshell is these documents do prove Corbyn lied to the audience during the TV debate, when he supposedly read from the documents showed an offer of “full market access for US products” – these documents prove no such phrase exists. Read the full documents for yourself here.

November 27, 2019 at 10:12 am

Boris asked if he apologise for Islam comments tells reporters

“Obviously whenever we have an incident of anti-Semitism or Islamophobia or whatever in the Conservative Party, we take a zero-tolerance approach … We have a one bounce and we deal with it approach to this. We are going to have an independent inquiry into Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, every manner of prejudice and discrimination, and it will start before Christmas.  Of course and for all the hurt and offence that has been caused – of course we do. All that is intolerable and it’s so important as a country that we don’t allow that kind of thing, and that’s why we’re going to have the independent inquiry.”

