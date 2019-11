Guido readers will be delighted to know Richard Burgon had another media round this morning. When questioned by Nick Robinson as to why Labour have a WASPI pension policy to give people like Theresa May, Dianne Abbott and Harriet Harman £20,000, Burgon hit back saying it was a cheap argument.

Robinson had to remind the esteemed former-solicitor that £58 billion isn’t, in fact, cheap…