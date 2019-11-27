15 Days to Go

TORIES

  • Leapt on Corbyn’s Brillo interview
  • Big day rebutting Corbyn’s unredacted UK-US trade talk documents
  • Tories will bring an end to bad phone signal within 100 days of taking government
  •  Topline(s):
    • Labour has admitted low-earners will pay more tax
    • NHS not for sale

LABOUR

  • The supposedly seismic unveiling of unredacted US-UK trade documents
  • Trying to shift the headlines away from Corbyn’s disastrous Brillo interview
  •  Topline(s):
    • The Tories will sell the NHS

LIB DEM

  • Conference where Heseltine said he’d back the Lib Dems
  •  Topline(s):
    • Only Boris Johnson & his backers Nigel Farage & Donald Trump may stand to benefit from Brexit

SNP

  • Manifesto launch today
  • Topline(s):
    • Vote SNP to lock Boris Johnson’s Tories out of office.
    • Vote SNP to take power into your own hands – hands of the people of Scotland.

Cut through

  • Labour’s unredacted document announcement
  • Corbyn’s Brillo interview

Latest polls:

YouGov: CON: 43% (+1) LAB: 32% (+2) LEDM: 13% (-3) BREX: 4% (+1)

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

    • Tories: 4/9 (4/9)
    • No overall: 15/8 (15/8)
    • Labour: 20/1 (25/1)
    • Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)
November 27, 2019 at 4:50 pm

Quote of the Day

Boris asked if he apologise for Islam comments tells reporters

“Obviously whenever we have an incident of anti-Semitism or Islamophobia or whatever in the Conservative Party, we take a zero-tolerance approach … We have a one bounce and we deal with it approach to this. We are going to have an independent inquiry into Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, every manner of prejudice and discrimination, and it will start before Christmas.  Of course and for all the hurt and offence that has been caused – of course we do. All that is intolerable and it’s so important as a country that we don’t allow that kind of thing, and that’s why we’re going to have the independent inquiry.”

