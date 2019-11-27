15 Days to Go

TORIES
- Leapt on Corbyn’s Brillo interview
- Big day rebutting Corbyn’s unredacted UK-US trade talk documents
- Tories will bring an end to bad phone signal within 100 days of taking government
- Topline(s):
- Labour has admitted low-earners will pay more tax
- NHS not for sale
LABOUR
- The supposedly seismic unveiling of unredacted US-UK trade documents
- Trying to shift the headlines away from Corbyn’s disastrous Brillo interview
- Topline(s):
- The Tories will sell the NHS
LIB DEM
- Conference where Heseltine said he’d back the Lib Dems
- Topline(s):
-
Only Boris Johnson & his backers Nigel Farage & Donald Trump may stand to benefit from Brexit
-
SNP
- Manifesto launch today
- Topline(s):
- Vote SNP to lock Boris Johnson’s Tories out of office.
- Vote SNP to take power into your own hands – hands of the people of Scotland.
Cut through
- Labour’s unredacted document announcement
- Corbyn’s Brillo interview
Latest polls:
YouGov: CON: 43% (+1) LAB: 32% (+2) LEDM: 13% (-3) BREX: 4% (+1)
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
-
- Tories: 4/9 (4/9)
- No overall: 15/8 (15/8)
- Labour: 20/1 (25/1)
- Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)