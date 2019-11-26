Sturgeon Torn to Pieces Over SNP Record on Health

The SNP, which has been in power in Scotland running the Scottish NHS since 2007, was absolutely torn to pieces last night in the BBC’s Andrew Neil Interviews. The Scottish First Minister was forced to admit issue after issue in the service her party has been responsible for over twelve years. Excruciating…
Don’t Write Labour Off Yet | Matthew Goodwin
Momentum Activist Trainer Attacks Chief Rabbi | Red Roar
Boris: Crush Doubters, Celebrate New Year’s Leave | Telegraph
The Tories’ Radical Manifesto | Douglas Carswell
‘Get Brexit Done’ Palls | ConWoman
Ruth Smeeth Getting Death Threats | Stoke-on-Trent News
How Pessimism Is Poisoning Our Politics | UnHerd
Uber’s Fate Should be Left to Consumers | 1828
Everything They Say About Climate Change Is Wrong | Forbes
A Clear, Candid and Radical Contract | ConWoman
Is the Tory Manifesto Fiscally Responsible? | CapX
Remain’s Last Stand | James Forsyth
Momentum Activist Trainer Attacks Chief Rabbi | Red Roar
Boris: Crush Doubters, Celebrate New Year’s Leave | Telegraph
The Tories’ Radical Manifesto | Douglas Carswell
‘Get Brexit Done’ Palls | ConWoman
Ruth Smeeth Getting Death Threats | Stoke-on-Trent News
How Pessimism Is Poisoning Our Politics | UnHerd
Uber’s Fate Should be Left to Consumers | 1828
Everything They Say About Climate Change Is Wrong | Forbes
A Clear, Candid and Radical Contract | ConWoman
Is the Tory Manifesto Fiscally Responsible? | CapX
Remain’s Last Stand | James Forsyth