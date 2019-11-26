Labour “Empty Chair” Corbyn

Lobby hacks report that the Labour press office sent out an op note to journalists yesterday inviting them to accredit for the launch of the party’s race and faith manifesto this morning with Jeremy Corbyn, Dawn Butler and Diane Abbott. They have told there won’t be any questions. The event finally started an hor late with no sign of Jeremy Corbyn. There’s an empty seat next to Diane Abbott…

Could it be that Corbyn didn’t want to be photographed entering the event walking in front of these vans:

Does that explain the empty chair?

UPDATE: Corbyn has now sneaked in over an hour late.