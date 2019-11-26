Gove’s Rapping Again

One of Westminster’s best kept secrets is the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster’s love for rap music. Gove rapped a parody of Hamilton’s opening number last year at Carrie Symonds’ thirtieth Birthday. ‘Alexander Hamilton’ became ‘Alexander B Johnson’…

Now, in response to Angela Rayner suggesting he is “crap” at rapping, Gove is attempting to show her different Twitter.

I set trends dem man copy https://t.co/85mTHXaZDn — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) November 26, 2019

When he was Education Secretary, Gove revealed he had memorised at least part of the Wham Rap.

If the Tories lose this election, at least he’ll have a musical career to fall back on…