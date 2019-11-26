Gove’s Rapping Again

One of Westminster’s best kept secrets is the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster’s love for rap music. Gove rapped a parody of Hamilton’s opening number last year at Carrie Symonds’ thirtieth Birthday. ‘Alexander Hamilton’ became ‘Alexander B Johnson’…

Now, in response to Angela Rayner suggesting he is “crap” at rapping, Gove is attempting to show her different Twitter.

When he was Education Secretary, Gove revealed he had memorised at least part of the Wham Rap.

If the Tories lose this election, at least he’ll have a musical career to fall back on…

