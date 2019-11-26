Corbynistas Attack Chief Rabbi as Paid Boris-Supporting, Mossad Agent

Britain’s Chief Rabbi has taken the unprecedented step of describing Corbyn as not fit for high office. Unfortunately coinciding with the launch of Labour’s ‘race and faith’ manifesto…

In a Times article, Ephraim Mirvis writes “the overwhelming majority of British Jews are gripped by anxiety” and asks “What will become of Jews and Judaism in Britain if the Labour Party forms the next government?”, finishing off by saying the very soul of the nation is at stake. Naturally, Corbynites have responded by calling Mirvis a supporter of Netanyahu, a Boris supporting Tory and a Mossad agent. Even worse, they accuse the chief Rabbi of being “a Zionist”!



Today’s intervention would bad enough for Labour, however it will also undoubtedly overshadow their race and faith policy announcements, which include:

Creating a new body to oversee the legacy of colonialism

A race equality unit at the Treasury

Reduced charges for Home Office documents and tests

Changes to the curriculum to teach children about the injustices of the British Empire

Make the Equality and Human Rights Commission – the very body investigating the party for institutional Antisemitism – “truly independent” (a proposal heavily criticised by the Jewish Labour Movement)

Meaning today’s uncosted announcements come to (drum roll): a meagre £1.5 billion…