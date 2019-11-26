Corbyn Asked Four Times Whether “Rothschild Zionists Run World Governments” is Anti-Semitic

Jeremy Corbyn had to be asked four times before admitting ‘Rothchild Zionists run Israel and world governments’ is an anti-Semitic trope. This’ll undoubtedly put the minds of 80% of British Jews to rest…
