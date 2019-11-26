CCHQ Releases lo fi boriswave beats to relax/get brexit done to

The official Conservative YouTube account has released a 71-minute long lo-fi ‘Boriswave’ video “to relax/get Brexit done to”. Sadly Guido can confirm it has not yet been played in the background of CCHQ, but staff are campaigning to put it on later this afternoon…

‘Lo-fi Chill Beats Study Mix’ is a popular genre of long-form video on YouTube featuring relaxing trip-hop and hip-hop backing tracks that people often put on in the background to relax or study to. The genre has spun off popular parodies ranging from Waluigiwave to Moggwave. The Tories’ digital gurus Topham & Guerin are making sure this election is nothing like 2017…

The comments are – unusually for a political video – open, and overwhelmingly positive towards the Tories’ new video.

After some rocky polls yesterday, can Boriswave turn things around for the Tories..?

November 26, 2019 at 10:50 am

