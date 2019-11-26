16 Days to Go

TORIES

  • Tories’ Scottish Manifesto launch
  • Speech from Sajid attacking Corbyn’s proposed tax rises
  •  Topline(s):
    • Labour means taxes for the many, not the few

LABOUR

  • Dogged by the Chief Rabbi’s domination of headlines saying Corbyn isn’t fit to be PM
  • Chaotic launch of their Race and Faith manifesto
  •  Topline(s):
    • Register to vote

LIB DEM

  • Boasted their social security pledges will see child poverty fall more than Labour’s
  • Will expand the blue belt
  •  Topline(s):
    • Continued focusing of attacks onto Boris

Cut through

  • Chief Rabbi’s comments about Corbyn, Antisemitism fallout

Latest polls:

YouGov: CON: 43% (+1) LAB: 32% (+2) LDEM: 13% (-3) BREX: 4% (+1)
KantarPublic: CON: 43% (-2) LAB: 32% (+5) LDEM: 14% (-2) BREX: 4% (+1)

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

    • Tories: 4/9 (4/11)
    • No overall: 15/8 (9/4)
    • Labour: 20/1 (25/1)
    • Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)
November 26, 2019 at 5:59 pm

