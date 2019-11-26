16 Days to Go

TORIES
- Tories’ Scottish Manifesto launch
- Speech from Sajid attacking Corbyn’s proposed tax rises
- Topline(s):
- Labour means taxes for the many, not the few
LABOUR
- Dogged by the Chief Rabbi’s domination of headlines saying Corbyn isn’t fit to be PM
- Chaotic launch of their Race and Faith manifesto
- Topline(s):
- Register to vote
LIB DEM
- Boasted their social security pledges will see child poverty fall more than Labour’s
- Will expand the blue belt
- Topline(s):
-
Continued focusing of attacks onto Boris
-
Cut through
- Chief Rabbi’s comments about Corbyn, Antisemitism fallout
Latest polls:
YouGov: CON: 43% (+1) LAB: 32% (+2) LDEM: 13% (-3) BREX: 4% (+1)
KantarPublic: CON: 43% (-2) LAB: 32% (+5) LDEM: 14% (-2) BREX: 4% (+1)
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
-
- Tories: 4/9 (4/11)
- No overall: 15/8 (9/4)
- Labour: 20/1 (25/1)
- Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)