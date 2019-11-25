TFL Allows Raft of ‘Anti-Boris’ Ads from Tech Startup

A host of anti-Boris ads have been approved by TFL and displayed on tubes, in direct contradiction to the organisation’s policy of banning political advertisements. The ads reference Brexit, the Garden Bridge, and Etonian Prime Ministers…

The company pushing the political ads, team management service Monday.com, have acknowledged the ads are political with the company’s Head of US Customer Success sharing an article that describes them as “more anti-Boris ads on London Underground.”

How has TFL let these slip through – especially in the middle of an election..?