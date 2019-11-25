Labour Spokesman Flounders over WASPI Funding Questions

Labour’s Shadow Housing Minister, Sarah Jones, had a shocker on Politics Live this lunchtime with her repeatedly failing to say where the £58 billion Labour has suddenly promised to WASPI pensioners would come from, or why it wasn’t in the manifesto which was published just a few days before this new spending commitment. Makes even more of a joke of McDonnell’s ‘Grey Book‘…
How Pessimism Is Poisoning Our Politics | UnHerd
Uber’s Fate Should be Left to Consumers | 1828
Everything They Say About Climate Change Is Wrong | Forbes
A Clear, Candid and Radical Contract | ConWoman
Is the Tory Manifesto Fiscally Responsible? | CapX
Remain’s Last Stand | James Forsyth
Where’s Jacob Rees-Mogg | Steerpike
Boris’s Manifesto Settled Nerves | Michael Deacon
What’s Life Like Working for a Candidate? | Times
Boris Johnson is On Course to Win | Prospect
Polls Point to 48 Seat Tory Majority | Mail on Sunday
Amber Rudd Campaigning Against Tories | Harry Cole
Uber’s Fate Should be Left to Consumers | 1828
Everything They Say About Climate Change Is Wrong | Forbes
A Clear, Candid and Radical Contract | ConWoman
Is the Tory Manifesto Fiscally Responsible? | CapX
Remain’s Last Stand | James Forsyth
Where’s Jacob Rees-Mogg | Steerpike
Boris’s Manifesto Settled Nerves | Michael Deacon
What’s Life Like Working for a Candidate? | Times
Boris Johnson is On Course to Win | Prospect
Polls Point to 48 Seat Tory Majority | Mail on Sunday
Amber Rudd Campaigning Against Tories | Harry Cole