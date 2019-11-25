Labour Candidate Vowed “100% Take Up Arms” Against Allies in Afghanistan

Voters know Corbyn poses a threat to national security, but Labour’s candidate in Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner has gone one step further, saying she would “100% take up arms” against British soldiers. Taking to Facebook four years ago in 2015 to vent her frustrations about the ongoing war in Afghanistan, Peymana Assad wrote:

If I was an Afghan villager… I would 100% take up arms against the government and its allies. The Kabuli elite wouldn’t understand that though”

And who were the Afghanistani’s allies at the time? The UK and the US…

When Guido showed David Simmonds, her Tory opponent, what she had written, he said understatedly “Crikey. There are no conceivable circumstances where I would ever take up arms to fight against British soldiers. My ancestors who died in World War II would be turning in their graves at the prospect.”

Ms Assad also complains that “it’s a shame that so many of us view the critique of the military as against national interests”. Not Corbyn, he would probably make her a Defence Minister…

