Crick Catches Tory Candidate Setting Up Fake Canvas with Supporter

Michael Crick was following around the Tory’s candidate in Ashfield last week, who Guido readers will be familiar with for supporting a blunt crackdown on anti-social freeloaders. It’s a hyper marginal seat, and Guido reckons the comments will only help him…

During the filming, Lee Anderson met a supporter on the doorstep who proceeded not only to back the Tories, but said he thought Anderson hadn’t been harsh enough in his comments on dealing with anti-social behaviour. Catch the full encounter on MailPlus…

Unfortunately for the Tories, not only had Lee set up the meeting to begin with, but had been caught on microphone calling the homeowner and setting up the meeting. Pure Thick of It politics…