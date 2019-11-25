17 Days to Go

TORIES
- Riding off their manifesto launch headlines this morning
- Tough questions over the truth of their £50,000 nurse pledge
- Launch of their Welsh Manifesto
- Topline(s):
- We’ll get Brexit done. Vote for a Prime Minister, not a prime ditherer
LABOUR
- New renter policies, with new rights charter and cap on rents
- Fallout from announcement of £53 billion to pay for Waspi women pensions
- Topline(s):
- Register to vote
LIB DEM
- Lib Dems will tackle rogue landlords and provide rent deposit loans
- Big pivot to focus on attacking Boris
- Topline(s):
-
Boris is a right-wing authoritarian nationalist
-
Cut through
- Lorry driver admits plot after 39 migrant deaths
- Uber lose licence
Latest polls:
YouGov: CON: 41% (-1) LAB: 34% (+2) LDEM: 13% (-) BREX: 4% (-1)
Survation: CON: 41% (-1) LAB: 30% (+2) LDEM: 15% (+1) BREX: 5% (-)
SavantaComRes: CON: 42% (-) LAB: 32% (+1) LDEM: 15% (-) BREX: 5% (-)
DeltapollUK: CON: 43% (-2) LAB: 30% (-) LDEM: 16% (+5) BREX: 3% (-3)
YouGov – Wales: LAB: 32% (+9) CON: 32% (+4) PC: 11% (-1) LDEM: 9% (-3) BREX: 8% (-7)
PanelbaseMD – Scotland: SNP: 40% (+1) CON: 28% (+7) LAB: 20% (+1) LDEM: 11% (-2)
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
-
- Tories: 4/11 (1/2)
- No overall: 9/4 (7/4)
- Labour: 25/1 (25/1)
- Lib Dems: 250/1 (250/1)