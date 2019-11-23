Labour Comms Officer Was the Question Time Liar

Remember this guy? The gobby Question Time audience member who made the false claim that Harold Wilson remained neutral in the 1975 referendum, rather than ask a question on Question Time. Jeremy liked his contribution so much he tweeted it out:
Well said.#BBCQT #RealChange pic.twitter.com/Ymj1THAXyA
— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 22, 2019
He name is Liam Shrivastava, he is according to his LinkedIn profile, a Communications Officer for the Labour Party:
So when people complained that it was like a Labour Party rally they weren’t wrong…