Rudd Looking for New People’s Vote CEO



Roland Rudd’s disastrous handling of the whole People’s Vote saga does remind Guido of the spin-doctor paradox; why do they have such low reputations and invariably bad personal public images? Rudd has now tasked headhunters to find a new CEO for his People’s Vote campaign after the last one, Patrick Heneghan, was ousted amid allegations of him being a sex pest made by young female campaigners who said he had a penchant for drunkenly inviting them back to his place for cocaine. This is the brief from the headhunters Attenti looking for a replacement:

PV Campaign Ltd (People’s Vote) is the holding name of the organisation that aims to unify the main pro-European organisations into a single legal entity and become the designated pro-European referendum campaign if such a referendum is called. The People’s Vote board currently comprises : Anne Weyman, Geeta Sidhu-Robb, Richard Reed and Roland Rudd. If the Conservatives fail to win a majority in the General Election, there will probably be a referendum. In that scenario, we must hit the ground running. We are therefore delighted to open the selection process to recruit a high calibre Chief Executive. The Chief Executive will report to the Board and be responsible for building and leading a diverse, dynamic new organisation.

If the Tories win a majority, it is all over for Rudd’s campaign anyway…