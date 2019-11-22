Police Called After Labour Candidate’s Abusive Fracas With Voter

Labour’s Ashfield candidate, Natalie Fleet, verbally attacked and attempted to grab leaflets from a man in the south of her prospective constituency yesterday, resulting in police being called to the scene. Her victim was a man who was annoyed by misleading leaflets in the area who went around handing out copies of the results in the constituency last time round. He tells Guido that he was doing this in response to deceptive bar charts and doesn’t endorse anyone in the election…

Fleet tried snatching the leaflets, yelling at the man handing them out and shouting she would call the police. The police were then called in response to Ms Fleet, who ran away before they arrived…

This is the second time the police have had to attend to Ashfield Labour in one week. Guido reported earlier that a bust-up in the party’s office resulted in an activist being attacked around the head. Natalie Fleet’s mother was reported to the police. Like mother, like daughter…