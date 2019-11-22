Momentum’s Coca-Cola Parody Taken Down After an Hour

Soon after spotting this really decent parody ad from Momentum – riffing on Coca-Cola’s famous ‘Holiday’s are Coming’ Truck advert – Guido was informed by a lawyer that he didn’t think the ad would be allowed by Coke’s lawyers much longer. What else would you expect from the brand that is the greatest symbol of capitalism in the world?…

Before Guido even managed to publish, the ad was already taken down by lawyers. You’re either in front of Coca-Cola’s lawyers or behind…

Coca-Cola have now said:

“We have been made aware of a social post from Momentum which uses footage from the Coca-Cola Christmas advert. The film is in no way endorsed by The Coca-Cola Company…

Whether they end up suing Momentum, we will have to wait and pep-see…