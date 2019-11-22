Dr Who Writer Backs Labour to Timetravel to 1970s

Labour’s candidate in super-marginal Gower, Tonia Antoniazzi, has put out a very well-themed ad featuring local celebrity Russel T. Davies – the reviver and writer of Doctor Who from 2005 – 2010. Much like the TARDIS, John McDonnell is hoping the Treasury’s coffers are much bigger on the inside…
