Burgon’s Top Question Time Moments

Burgon was on characteristic form last night, insofar as he was a laughing stock to the whole audience. Off the back of his appearance Guido has some questions for the Shadow Justice Secretary:

Why should we trust the word of the Tax Justice Network – a campaign group, not a research body – over that of the IFS? Why was Richard Burgon on such a low wage as a solicitor? The average is £62,000 a year… How has he entirely forgotten about Gordon Brown’s Premiership from 2007-2010?

One final question to the Labour Party: why do you feel Richard is qualified to be a Secretary of State?