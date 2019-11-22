Beattie Asks: “Why Would Anybody Vote for this Labour Party?”

Mainstream, the campaign against extremism, has recruited Maureen Lipman’s “Beattie” one of Britain’s best-loved TV characters, to talk of her fear that Jeremy Corbyn has “an ology” in extremism Beattie, star of the iconic BT adverts of the 1980s and 90s, has released a video where she talks of her concern about Corbyn’s Labour Party – with its antisemitism, bullying and extremism. Lipman has in the past campaigned for the Labour Party…
Delingpole’s Election Diary | James Delingpole
Labour Propose Full Term Abortions | Right to Life
Costing Labour’s Manifesto | IFS
Lib Dem Implosion Could Change Everything | Telegraph
Public Oppose Corbyn’s Main Policies | Mail
Brexit Didn’t Cause all our Divisions | UnHerd
Barnier Likes Tweet Calling Corbyn ‘Notorious Racist’ | The Sun
There is no £50 Billion Bonus from Cancelling Brexit | CC
Barnier Liked Tweet Claiming Corbyn is Racist | Scram
Salmond Rape Charges Tried in Court | Guardian
Normalisation of Communism is a Scourge | Darren Grimes
Nigel Commands the Chamber | ConWoman
Labour Propose Full Term Abortions | Right to Life
Costing Labour’s Manifesto | IFS
Lib Dem Implosion Could Change Everything | Telegraph
Public Oppose Corbyn’s Main Policies | Mail
Brexit Didn’t Cause all our Divisions | UnHerd
Barnier Likes Tweet Calling Corbyn ‘Notorious Racist’ | The Sun
There is no £50 Billion Bonus from Cancelling Brexit | CC
Barnier Liked Tweet Claiming Corbyn is Racist | Scram
Salmond Rape Charges Tried in Court | Guardian
Normalisation of Communism is a Scourge | Darren Grimes
Nigel Commands the Chamber | ConWoman